Overview of Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD

Dr. Curtis Anderson, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Florida Endovascular and Interventional in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.