Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
3.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO

Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Andrews works at 3556 West 9800 South Ste 101 in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andrews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    3556 West 9800 South Ste 101
    3556 W 9800 S Ste 101, South Jordan, UT 84095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Riverton Hospital

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendon Rupture

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult Immunization Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Chest X-Ray Chevron Icon
Childhood Immunization Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint X-Ray Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Circumcision Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Male Examination Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2020
    I just changed my primary care doctor to Dr. Andrews because he was the closest to a Geriatrics doctor I could get. I was so excited after our initial meeting. He took charge of my medical history, so by the time I left his office I knew I had made the right choice of Internal Medicine physicians. The staff was friendly and made me feel comfortable. Would I recommend Dr. Curtis Andrews to anyone? Without any reservations, my answer would be a resounding ”absolutely”. I know my health has been left in very capable hands!
    James Garner Pincock — Jan 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO
    About Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265606735
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    • Bay St Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Andrews, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at 3556 West 9800 South Ste 101 in South Jordan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

