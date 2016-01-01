Overview

Dr. Curtis Ball, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Ball works at DuBois Medical Clinic in Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.