Overview

Dr. Curtis Barry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Barry works at UMass Memorial Health Endoscopy Center in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.