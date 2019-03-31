Dr. Bernsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Bernsley, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Bernsley, MD
Dr. Curtis Bernsley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bernsley's Office Locations
Advanced Innovative Urology PA4737 N Ocean Dr Pmb 103, Lauderdale By the Sea, FL 33308 Directions (561) 866-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, skilled, professional and friendly.
About Dr. Curtis Bernsley, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernsley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernsley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernsley.
