Dr. Curtis Bernsley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bernsley works at Advanced Innovative Urology PA in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.