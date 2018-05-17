See All General Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Roanoke, VA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD

Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bower works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bower's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Absence of Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2018
    Dr. Bower is a highly skilled excellent surgeon with great bedside manner. He is very caring and pleasant. I recently underwent hiatal hernia repair by Dr. Bower without any problems and have completely recovered. The Roanoke area is very fortunate to have such a fine-tuned excellent surgeon in our midst. I highly recommend Dr. Bower to anyone. So glad he settled in Roanoke.
    Joyce Nottingham in Roanoke, Virginia — May 17, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD
    About Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366481400
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • UNC Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bower works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bower’s profile.

    Dr. Bower has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

