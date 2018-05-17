Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD
Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bower works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bower's Office Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bower?
Dr. Bower is a highly skilled excellent surgeon with great bedside manner. He is very caring and pleasant. I recently underwent hiatal hernia repair by Dr. Bower without any problems and have completely recovered. The Roanoke area is very fortunate to have such a fine-tuned excellent surgeon in our midst. I highly recommend Dr. Bower to anyone. So glad he settled in Roanoke.
About Dr. Curtis E Bower, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1366481400
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- UNC Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bower accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bower works at
Dr. Bower has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.