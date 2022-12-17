Overview of Dr. Curtis Bush, MD

Dr. Curtis Bush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Bush works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.