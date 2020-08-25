Dr. Curtis Carothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Carothers, MD
Dr. Curtis Carothers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Lamb Healthcare Center, Medical Arts Hospital, Seminole Hospital District and Yoakum County Hospital.
Southwest Medical Park9812 Slide Rd Ste 3300, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-8450
Covenant Cardiology Associates3514 21st St Fl 2, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1801
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lamb Healthcare Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
- Seminole Hospital District
- Yoakum County Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Carothers is the best cardiologist I’ve ever had. He’s very caring, knowledgeable, and a good listener. I always feel that I’m important to him and don’t feel he’s trying to rush me through so he can see other patients. His staff is always friendly and efficient and if I call with a question or problem, I know that I will get an answer right away.
About Dr. Curtis Carothers, MD
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Carothers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carothers works at
Dr. Carothers has seen patients for Limb Swelling and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carothers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carothers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carothers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.