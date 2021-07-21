Dr. Curtis Cochrane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochrane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Cochrane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Curtis Cochrane, MD
Dr. Curtis Cochrane, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.
Dr. Cochrane's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Physicians646 Virginia St Ste 421, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 380-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I WAS TAKEN TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM WITH A HIGH FEVER. THE EMERGENCY DOCTOR RULED OUT EVERYTHING AND SUSPECTS BLOOD INFECTION.THEY CALLED IN DR. COCHRAN TO TEST BLOOD ETC. AND HE VISITED ME PERSONNALY AND TOLD ME I HAD A CERTAIN TYPE OF INFECTION AND THEY ARE GIVING ME ANTIBIOTICS UNTIL HE CAN PINPOINT BACTERIA AND THEN TREAT. WE WERE ALL CONCERNED BECAUSE I HAD A AORTIC VALVE REPLACED YEARS AGO AND IT COULD AFFECT MY PIG LEAFLETS AND CAUSE DEATH. THEY INSERTED A PIC IN MY ARM TO MY HEART AND I WAS ON ANTIBIOTICS FOR EIGHT WEEKS. NO PROBLEMS SINCE
About Dr. Curtis Cochrane, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1093906570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
