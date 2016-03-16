Dr. Curtis Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Cook, MD
Dr. Curtis Cook, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Women's Services - East Valley1727 W Frye Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is wonderful! Amazing bedside manner and he really cares about his patients. He has delivered both my children and now I'm seeing him again with my third pregnancy.
About Dr. Curtis Cook, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851354211
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
