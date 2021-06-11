Overview of Dr. Curtis Doberstein, MD

Dr. Curtis Doberstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Doberstein works at Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.