Dr. Curtis Dunshee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Curtis Dunshee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Urological Assocs Southern AZ2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (602) 222-1900
Carondelet Foothills Surgery Center2220 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 795-5830
Urological Assoc of Southern Az PC6325 E TANQUE VERDE RD, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 795-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Dunshee is really great but the office is ridiculously difficult to contact!!! I was on hold for 1hr 45min and for 1hr 15min and STILL no answer!! Awful customer service.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Urology
Dr. Dunshee has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunshee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
