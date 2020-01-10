Overview of Dr. Curtis Emmer, DO

Dr. Curtis Emmer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Emmer works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.