Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD
Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin
They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson's Office Locations
- 1 7400 E Osborn Rd Bldg C200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-7465
-
2
HonorHealth Vascular Group7351 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-7465
-
3
HonorHealth Vascular Group - Tatum18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 882-7465
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Curtis Erickson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1558355222
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- U Ark Sch Med
- Hendrix College, Conway, AR
