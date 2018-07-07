See All Neurosurgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Curtis Given, MD

Neurosurgery
Overview of Dr. Curtis Given, MD

Dr. Curtis Given, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr

Dr. Given works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Lexington in Lexington, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Given's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Lexington
    1760 Nicholasville Road Suite 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Lexington
    3900 Kresge Way Suite 41, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  Baptist Health Louisville

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jul 07, 2018
    God directed me to this Amazing Dr 2 yes ago Ihad a massive brain anurism and through this man and his extremely efficient God given talent he performed a coiling process and Saved My Life Praise God !!!!
    Paula Mashunkashey in GEORGETOWN, KY — Jul 07, 2018
    About Dr. Curtis Given, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Given, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Given is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Given has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Given has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Given has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Given on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Given. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Given.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Given, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Given appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

