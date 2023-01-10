Overview of Dr. Curtis Goltz, DO

Dr. Curtis Goltz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Goltz works at Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.