Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD

Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.

Dr. Hagedorn works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hagedorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centura Business Park
    1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
  2. 2
    East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Englewood
    850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Lafayette - West Medical Building
    1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Clinical Research Department
    255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  6. 6
    Parker - Lincoln Medical Center
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508863382
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale Univ Dept Of Oph
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ressurection Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagedorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagedorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagedorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagedorn has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagedorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagedorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagedorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagedorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagedorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

