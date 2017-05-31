Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagedorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD
Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.
Dr. Hagedorn works at
Dr. Hagedorn's Office Locations
-
1
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
-
2
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
6
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagedorn?
I really like Dr. Hagedorn- he's friendly, to the point, and willing to answer questions. Very professional, I would highly recommend him. Sometimes the appointments take a while, but since they're trying to stagger patients (both dilated an non-dilated) that's to be expected. And this doesn't reflect on him in any way, rather this is how CRA manages their practice.
About Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508863382
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Dept Of Oph
- Ressurection Med Ctr
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagedorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagedorn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagedorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagedorn works at
Dr. Hagedorn has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagedorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagedorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagedorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagedorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagedorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.