Overview of Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD

Dr. Curtis Hagedorn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Hagedorn works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.