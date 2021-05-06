Dr. Curtis Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Hanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Hanson, MD
Dr. Curtis Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Hanson's Office Locations
Wake Orthopaedics3009 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 232-5020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 235-0616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Apex Office120 Healthplex Way Ste 206, Apex, NC 27502 Directions (919) 882-6578Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brier Creek Office8001 T W Alexander Dr Ste 224, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 714-7152Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Raleigh Office10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 11, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 714-6184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had both knee and shoulder problems repaired. Excellent results. Staff has always been efficient and friendly.
About Dr. Curtis Hanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1508955121
Education & Certifications
- Royal North Shore Hosp
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Arizona
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
