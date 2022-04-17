Dr. Curtis Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Hayden, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Hayden, MD
Dr. Curtis Hayden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden's Office Locations
- 1 2204 Eastland Dr Ste 145, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 661-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayden?
I recently had an appointment with Dr. Hayden. I was very scared but he described everything that would happen which eased my nerves. He had a great bedside manner and very friendly. Hi tech, Barb, was equally as nice. If you are scared like I was, I highly recommend Dr. Hayden. He and his staff will put your mind and worries at ease.
About Dr. Curtis Hayden, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760588248
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayden has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.