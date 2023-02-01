Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD
Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine, M.D. and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Revere Health Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center555 W SR # 164, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (435) 264-5731
Revere Health15 S 1000 E Ste 150, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5728Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 207, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5730
Revere Health - Gunnison65 E 100 S, Gunnison, UT 84634 Directions (435) 264-5729
Revere Health700 W 800 N Ste 100, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5727Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very positive experience with Dr Johnson. He was kind, knowledgeable, gave me my options, answered all my questions and was able yo help me with my hands.
About Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center, Dr. James Strickland, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Indianapolis, Indiana
- University of Southern California, Los Angeles County Medical Center, Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Utah School of Medicine, M.D.
- Orthopedic Surgery
