Overview of Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD

Dr. Curtis Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine, M.D. and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Revere Health Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center in Salem, UT with other offices in Payson, UT, Provo, UT, Gunnison, UT and Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.