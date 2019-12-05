Overview of Dr. Curtis Johnson, DO

Dr. Curtis Johnson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Ent and Allergy Associates of Florida LLC in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.