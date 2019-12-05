Dr. Curtis Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Johnson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Curtis Johnson, DO
Dr. Curtis Johnson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Ent and Allergy Associates of Florida LLC220 SW 84th Ave Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 236-5199
ENT and Allergy in Coral Springs3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 307, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 796-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Office staff was friendly and efficient. I was taken in at a reasonable time, then seen promptly. Dr Johnson was very pleasant. I could not have asked for a better visit.
About Dr. Curtis Johnson, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427042852
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
