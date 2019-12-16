Overview of Dr. Curtis Kephart, MD

Dr. Curtis Kephart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Kephart works at Golden Orthopaedic in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.