Dr. Curtis Kristensen, DPM
Dr. Curtis Kristensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Northern Foot & Ankle Associates PA324 W Superior St Ste 408, Duluth, MN 55802 Directions (218) 722-0615
- 2 2204 1st Ave Ste 3, Hibbing, MN 55746 Directions (800) 327-1819
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I was in the office on 3/22/18, the review given to Dr. Kristensen was extremely exaggerated. Dr. Kristensen he asked a patient to leave the office due to her behavior and disrupting his clinic, which i felt was the right thing to do. It was very upset to see the situation brought to the level of involving the police, patient was out of line. I have seen Dr. Kristensen for years and I give him 5 stars for his excellent care and knowledge.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972565828
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kristensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kristensen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kristensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kristensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kristensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kristensen, there are benefits to both methods.