Overview of Dr. Curtis Kristensen, DPM

Dr. Curtis Kristensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kristensen works at Northern Foot & Ankle Associates in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.