Overview of Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM

Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Leviant works at Associated Podiatry Group of San Carlos in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.