Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small San Carlos, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM

Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Leviant works at Associated Podiatry Group of San Carlos in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leviant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Podiatry Group of San Carlos
    961 Laurel St Ste 100, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 593-8083
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2016
    I always had pretty feet until suddenly at age 29 I got a little fungus on one big toe. It spread like wildfire and before I knew it that nail, along with two others was totally devastated and so was I. Too embarrassed to face it, I let it go for years, trying everything to hide this awful condition. I finally saw Dr. Leviant last year. Using three easy and quick laser treatments and about 40 weeks of Jublia- my fungus is totally gone! My feet are lovely again. Dr. Leviant rocks.
    San Carlos, CA — May 20, 2016
    About Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336230127
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • California Podiatry Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Leviant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leviant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leviant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leviant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leviant works at Associated Podiatry Group of San Carlos in San Carlos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leviant’s profile.

    Dr. Leviant has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leviant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leviant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leviant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leviant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leviant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

