Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Westlake, OH
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD

Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Lockhart works at Robert Stern MD in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lockhart's Office Locations

    Robert Stern MD
    29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 155, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 892-5794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD
    About Dr. Curtis Lockhart, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952302721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
