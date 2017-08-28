See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Curtis Moody, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Curtis Moody, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Moody works at Boston Office in Boston, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Boston Office
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6117
    Boston Children's Hospital, Division of Immunology
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6117
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Frank Twarogmd Curtis Moody Mdptrs
    86 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 304, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 735-8750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Food Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Allergic Rhinitis
Food Allergy
Anaphylaxis

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2017
    We met with Dr Moody last week. First of all-we were 15 min late for the appt! We took the train into Boston from Attleboro and it took longer than expected. reception was so gracious allowing us to keep the appt! We met Dr Moody for the first time and just absolutely loved him! He is so thorough and knowledgeable -really wert through everything from the beginning. I will not go anywhere else for our son's allergy care!!! I just wish I went sooner!
    Jennnifer Allen in Cumberland, RI — Aug 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Curtis Moody, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366499154
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Christopher's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
