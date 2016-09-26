Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Owens, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Owens, MD
Dr. Curtis Owens, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
Curtis L Owens MD3960 Knight Arnold Rd Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 369-6095
Methodist University Specialty Clinic1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 516-8785
Southern Medical Research6005 Park Ave Ste 602, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 321-5084
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Christian Dr wonderful staff
About Dr. Curtis Owens, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134173024
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.