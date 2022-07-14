Overview

Dr. Curtis Page, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Page works at Page Family Practice, PLLC in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.