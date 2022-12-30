Dr. Curtis Pettaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Pettaway, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Pettaway, MD
Dr. Curtis Pettaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettaway's Office Locations
- 1 1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1373, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-3250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery exceeded my expectations. A thoughtful, considerate, knowledgeable and most importantly to me, spiritually guided. Skill and technique is very important, but the additional value of being in the hands of a skillful surgeon spiritually guided is top choice. Thank you CP and your team.
About Dr. Curtis Pettaway, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942306030
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
