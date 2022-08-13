Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis Raskin, MD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Raskin, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, CA.
Dr. Raskin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Golden State Dermatology2700 Grant St Ste 309, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 687-8882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raskin?
Thanks
About Dr. Curtis Raskin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1154358034
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskin works at
Dr. Raskin has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.