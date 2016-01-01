See All Cardiologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Curtis Rimmerman, MD

Cardiology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Curtis Rimmerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Rimmerman works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-2489
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sinus Bradycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Curtis Rimmerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1851481949
    Education & Certifications

    • IU Health University
    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Rimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rimmerman works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rimmerman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

