Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS
Overview of Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS
Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Dr. Schalit works at
Dr. Schalit's Office Locations
Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associates549 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 252-6438
Florida Oral Fcl Srgcl Assocs9 Pine Cone Dr Ste 101, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-9515
Florida Oral Fcl Srgcl Assocs429 N Causeway, New Smyrna, FL 32169 Directions (386) 423-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery went betterThan I ever expected my results are amazing I had a necklift and my eyelids done My recovery went Very well I highly recommend this doctor and his office
About Dr. Curtis Schalit, DDS
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1730112749
Education & Certifications
- American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schalit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schalit accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schalit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Schalit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schalit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schalit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schalit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.