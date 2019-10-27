Dr. Curtis Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Schwartz, MD
Dr. Curtis Schwartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Gold Coast Urology1777 S Andrews Ave Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 763-8355
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 763-8355Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Complete, well-explained guidance for overcoming each problem. Seems attentive to your particular medical history. Acknowledges the patient as an individual while maintaining professionalism. Recommended him to friends who are also impressed.
About Dr. Curtis Schwartz, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
