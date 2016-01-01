Dr. Curtis Seitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Seitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Uap Clinic LLC1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-0564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ap & S Clinic LLC Dermatology400 Poplar St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3170
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Curtis Seitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861503872
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Seitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seitz has seen patients for Ear Ache, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.