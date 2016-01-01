Overview of Dr. Curtis Seitz, MD

Dr. Curtis Seitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Seitz works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.