Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skupny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM
Overview of Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM
Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Skupny works at
Dr. Skupny's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Care of the Island Coast PA13761 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skupny?
Dr Skupny is friendly and thorough. He cares about his patients, which is a rare quality in doctors these days. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Curtis Skupny, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376552737
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skupny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skupny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skupny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skupny works at
Dr. Skupny has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skupny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skupny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skupny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skupny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skupny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.