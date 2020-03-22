Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM
Overview of Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM
Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
-
1
Sandlake Office7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3329, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 339-7759
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Curtis Wagner is a 5-Star Physician with a 5-Star Staff. Dr. Wagner and his staff, including Elizabeth, his medical assistant, and Cristalex, his receptionist, go out of their way to make sure patients are well-cared for. Dr. Wagner removed part of my ingrown nail. Dr. Wagner is so good at what is does that I felt no pain at all during the procedure even with my low pain tolerance. It brought me instant relief. I thank Dr. Wagner and his wonderful staff for doing a great job.
About Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1972615037
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wagner speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
