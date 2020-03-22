See All Podiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM

Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wagner works at Foot & Ankle Associates of Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wagner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sandlake Office
    7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3329, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 339-7759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 22, 2020
    Dr. Curtis Wagner is a 5-Star Physician with a 5-Star Staff. Dr. Wagner and his staff, including Elizabeth, his medical assistant, and Cristalex, his receptionist, go out of their way to make sure patients are well-cared for. Dr. Wagner removed part of my ingrown nail. Dr. Wagner is so good at what is does that I felt no pain at all during the procedure even with my low pain tolerance. It brought me instant relief. I thank Dr. Wagner and his wonderful staff for doing a great job.
    Extremely satisfied Orlando patient — Mar 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM
    About Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972615037
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis Wagner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner works at Foot & Ankle Associates of Florida in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wagner’s profile.

    Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

