Offers telehealth
Dr. Curtis Walsh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd.4700 W 95th St Ste 104, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 460-0007Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:45am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd.16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Century ENT practice for 40 yrs+ when it was Dr Scaramella only. When Dr. Scaramella stopped practicing I had seen the other doctors randomly and settled in on Dr. Walsh. I find him very professional and always explaining things. He listens to what I have to say and always has input. He always is concerned for the patient and is gentle in a sensitive area of deep inside my ears. He's quick at what he does but that to me is associated with knowing your job intently. I've never waited longer than 10 or 15 minutes on a bad day... I get it, sometimes Dr's encounter patients where they have to spend longer time with so I understand situations arise. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
