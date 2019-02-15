Dr. Curtis Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Weaver, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Weaver, MD
Dr. Curtis Weaver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Weaver's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando1613 N Mills Ave # 120, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt comfortable with doctor Weaver. He was patience to hear my symptoms. To me that means a lot because it made me feel that he was not working just only for money but to help people.
About Dr. Curtis Weaver, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073510707
Education & Certifications
- (Emory University Affiliated Hospitals)
- Emory Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Emory Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
