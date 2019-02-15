Overview of Dr. Curtis Weaver, MD

Dr. Curtis Weaver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Weaver works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.