Dr. Curtis Williams, DO

Hospital Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Curtis Williams, DO

Dr. Curtis Williams, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. 

Dr. Williams works at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
    305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 451-2601
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Ankle Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon

About Dr. Curtis Williams, DO

Specialties
  • Hospital Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649773219
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Curtis Williams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Williams works at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

Dr. Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

