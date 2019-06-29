Dr. Curtiss Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtiss Cook, MD
Dr. Curtiss Cook, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Mayo Clinic5881 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
My experience with Dr Cook was so satisfying. He did not have me wait any longer than my appointment time, and spent at least 30 minutes with me. He explained all the facets of my condition, gave a thorough physical exam, and gave excellent advice on how to prepare for a procedure that may be necessary. He is professional, congenial and knowledgeable.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.