Overview of Dr. Curtrina Strozier, MD

Dr. Curtrina Strozier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Strozier works at St. Francis OBGYN Physician Partners in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.