Dr. Curtrina Strozier, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Curtrina Strozier, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtrina Strozier, MD
Dr. Curtrina Strozier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Strozier works at
Dr. Strozier's Office Locations
St. Francis OBGYN Physician Partners2300 Manchester Expy Ste A002, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 576-4648Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Strozier!! She delivered both of my children the way I wanted them to be delivered and made me feel like family!! I hope that when/if we have anymore she can deliver all of them too!!!
About Dr. Curtrina Strozier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1720215304
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- LANGSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strozier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strozier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strozier works at
Dr. Strozier has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Strozier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strozier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.