Dr. Cy Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cy Blanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cy Blanco, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Blanco works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Pain Management Institute4675 Linton Blvd Ste 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 331-5050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanco?
I have very bad neuropathy in my feet, as well as injuries to my lower back. I have issues that cause extreme pain, but unfortunately, they don't meet the criteria for surgery. I have been seeing Dr. Blanco for a few years and there is not one negative thing I could say. His office staff are the best, and his nurses and assistants are EXCELLENT. Being 53 years old, I've seen my share of pain management physicians and most just throw pills at you and move on to the next patient. Not Dr. Blanco, he takes the time to always explain EVERYTHING!! He explains and physically shows you what's wrong and where it is radiating from. He also takes a moment to just check in to ensure you are doing well. I've never felt rushed and something that is rare in a doctors’ offices, I have ALWAYS felt heard!! That's an anomaly in South Florida. This is an amazing practice and You simply will not find another practice that treats their patients with the utmost care and respect, and you will not find
About Dr. Cy Blanco, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1619101656
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco works at
Dr. Blanco has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.