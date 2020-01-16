Dr. Cybele Woon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cybele Woon, MD
Overview of Dr. Cybele Woon, MD
Dr. Cybele Woon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Woon works at
Dr. Woon's Office Locations
-
1
Whitsett Vision Group1237 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 365-9099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woon?
EXCELLENT PHYSICIAN!!! I had an appointment with a huge well known eye center and walked in to see a sea of people waiting in chairs with mostly tired, haggered scowls on their faces like they had been there waiting too long. I had crossed my name off the patient waiting list and left and made an appointment with Dr. Woon at Whitsett Vision. This place deserves TONS of Stars and the Staff and Physician, Dr. Woon are EXCELLENT! The reception area was calm and quiet. I felt very relaxed and it was enjoyable and I didn't feel like just a number. I'm so glad that I switched. Also, I felt like the pricing is much better than the other place.
About Dr. Cybele Woon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1487738878
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- University Tex Hermann Hospital
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woon works at
Dr. Woon has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woon speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Woon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.