Dr. Cydney Fenton, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cydney Fenton, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

Dr. Fenton works at Providence Medical Group Pediatric Subsp in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Medical Group Pediatric Subsp
    3340 Providence Dr Ste A351, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 212-4824
    Independence Park Medical Svc
    9500 Independence Dr Ste 900, Anchorage, AK 99507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 522-1341

Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2019
    Dr Fenton is amazing! My daughter had a thyroidectomy and it's an unknown world to my family and Dr Fenton and her staff have helped us tremendously by answering the never ending questions I have about my daughters medication.
    Georgina — Sep 29, 2019
    About Dr. Cydney Fenton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497788921
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
