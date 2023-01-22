Overview of Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD

Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Khalily works at Cyma Khallily M.D in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.