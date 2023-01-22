Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD
Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Khalily works at
Dr. Khalily's Office Locations
Cyma Khalily, MD8624 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Directions (513) 522-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Khalily today and my appointment went great. She listens well and had a lot to talk about. Very good psychiatrist.
About Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851308597
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
