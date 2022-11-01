Dr. Coomer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynara Coomer, MD
Dr. Cynara Coomer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Coomer's Office Locations
Texas Health Breast Specialists1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 420, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-6570
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was an absolute pleasure to meet Dr. Coomer. She was very attentive and thorough with the exam as well as the information she provided. She is quite lovely.
About Dr. Cynara Coomer, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437105392
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center At Brooklyn Program
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
