Dr. Cynara Coomer, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynara Coomer, MD

Dr. Cynara Coomer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Coomer works at Texas Health Breast Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coomer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Breast Specialists
    1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 420, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 250-6570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Cynara Coomer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437105392
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center At Brooklyn Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coomer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coomer works at Texas Health Breast Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Coomer’s profile.

    Dr. Coomer has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Coomer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coomer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

