Dr. Cyndi Yag-Howard
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cyndi Yag-Howard is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Dr. Yag-Howard works at
Yag-Howard Cosmetic Dermatology1000 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 529-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr.Cyndi is a very competent and thorough physician she removed cancer from my face and has kept me cancer free .
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396824637
- U South Fla Coll Med
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Duke University
