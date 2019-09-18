Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Midtown Location1109 W PEACHTREE ST NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 816-7900
Midtown691 14th St NW Ste E, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (706) 353-8220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Abbott was great! She is very friendly and quick. I would definitely recommend going to see her.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902898315
- Ohio State University
- Kosair Childrenâ€™s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- KENTUCKY WESLEYAN COLLEGE
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott works at
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
533 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.