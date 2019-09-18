Overview

Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Abbott works at Dermatology Affiliates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.