Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD

Neurosurgery
2.9 (40)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD

Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Dr. Africk works at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Africk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital
    10 AVIEMORE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 715-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 18, 2021
    Simply the greatest surgery I have every had!
    Brent Humber — Jan 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD
    About Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841210515
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Surgeons
    • University Of Illinois
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, Ca
    • Loyola University Chicago School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Africk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Africk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Africk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Africk works at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. View the full address on Dr. Africk’s profile.

    Dr. Africk has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Africk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Africk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Africk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Africk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Africk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

