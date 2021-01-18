Overview of Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD

Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Africk works at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.