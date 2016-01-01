Overview of Dr. Cynthia Alessio, DO

Dr. Cynthia Alessio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Alessio works at Women's Health Care Group in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.